3 moves the NY Mets need to make next after signing Luis Severino
With these three moves, the Mets would have one of the best rotations and an improved lineup, giving them a real shot at making a playoff run and potentially winning a World Series.
By James Nolan
1. Sign Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger might just be the best offensive free agent not named Shohei Ohtani. In 2023, the former MVP had a phenomenal bounce-back season.
During his run with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger hit 27 HRs, drove in 97 runs, and had a .307 batting average. He’s also just 28 years old, so many teams still believe that the two-time All-Star can get back to his old self after his 2023 season.
Right now the Mets don’t have enough firepower in their lineup to compete with the other teams in the NL East. Alonso and Lindor are great, but none of them are A+ players.
New York shouldn’t pass on Bellinger. They need another guy who can drive in runs in the middle of their lineup, and the former MVP could be the perfect fit.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mets are out on Ohtani. This means the next best option is Bellinger. After him, there’s a large drop-off in production from the other free agents on the market.
With the players the Mets have on their roster already, they have a shot at the playoffs. Cohen has World Series hopes though. For that to happen though, the pitching needs to improve, on top of them finding another impact bat to join Alonso and Lindor.
The Mets don’t need Ohtani to win a World Series. If they were to sign Yamamoto and Bellinger, along with trading for Burnes, it would give New York a real shot to win it all. To add to it, all three are in the prime years of their career.