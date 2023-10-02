3 NBA contenders who need Malcolm Brogdon to finish their rotation
The Portland Trail Blazers have another veteran guard to flip. Here the teams who should be calling about Malcolm Brogdon.
The Portland Trail Blazers' endless trade cycle continues. The team traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package centered on Jrue Holiday. Then, the team traded Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for a packaged centered on Malcolm Brogdon.
Rinse, repeat.
Portland is expected to keep other core pieces from their trade haul, such as Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams, but Brogdon now arrives in a situation where he is not needed. The Blazers' rotation is littered with young guards who will take priority over the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams are expected to register interest in the 30-year-old. Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on .484/.444/.870 splits in 26.0 minutes per game last season.
He doesn't have the same reputation as Lillard or Holiday (nor should he), but Brogdon was the centerpiece of the Indiana Pacers' offense prior to his move to Boston. He has thrived in both a complementary role and in a starring role. He is dealing with an elbow injury and teams probably view Brogdon closer to a role player than a franchise-changer, but he's good enough to elevate the competitive ceiling of several teams.
Here are three organizations who should be especially aggressive in pursuing the Atlanta native.
No. 3 Malcolm Brogdon trade destination: Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the outskirts of James Harden trade talks all summer, poking their head in but never gaining any real traction. Harden remains the ultimate prize for Los Angeles, but it's clear the Clippers would hesitate to spend real assets on a 34-year-old with Harden's track record of injuries, postseason collapses, and uncomfortable departures.
If the Clippers decide to abandon the Harden pursuit, look no further than Brogdon. He's nowhere near as talented, but he's exceedingly low maintenance with a skill set well suited to the Clippers' current group.
Brogdon can operate comfortably with or without the ball. He's one of the best spot-up shooters in the NBA, but he's also comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and spearheading the offense. He doesn't possess an elite first step or outlier athleticism, but Brogdon is strong and crafty and smart. He plays with a great deal of poise, consistently making the correct read and never getting sped up.
Brogdon would probably start over Russell Westbrook at point guard, but he could also start next to Westbrook. Los Angeles has a nice depth chart, complete with mid-tier salaries like Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris. Los Angeles would have to give up something to match Brogdon's $22.5 million contract, but the price should be low enough to make the Clippers a genuine candidate.