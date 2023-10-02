3 NBA contenders who need Malcolm Brogdon to finish their rotation
The Portland Trail Blazers have another veteran guard to flip. Here the teams who should be calling about Malcolm Brogdon.
No. 2 Malcolm Brogdon trade destination: Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers never really had a shot at Damian Lillard. Jrue Holiday wasn't realistically on the table either with the tepid James Harden market. Now, it's time for Plan C as Harden's holdout bleeds into media day. Brogdon should be relatively cheap compared to his ceiling as a player. His skill set fits ideally with the current group and he's an adequate Harden replacement (or backup, if Harden eventually returns).
Brogdon once stole Rookie of the Year from Joel Embiid. Their careers have followed vastly different trajectories in the intervening years, but the two are a near-perfect marriage on paper. Brogdon is an elite shooter, especially when he's not asked to carry the primary offensive burden. With Joel Embiid facing up on the elbow and Tyrese Maxey sprinting to the rim, Brogdon would be well positioned to function as connective tissue with his quick processing and buttery shooting.
The Sixers would have two above-40 percent 3-point shooters in the backcourt. Brogdon isn't the elite set-up man Harden is (or was), but he can take ball-handling duties in the halfcourt. That allows Maxey to play to his strengths attacking off the catch. It also gives Embiid various options when it comes to two-man actions on the perimeter. Harden embraced the catch-and-shoot 3s more in his second season with the Sixers, but Brogdon is far less reluctant to fire off a DHO or a kick-out. That should pay dividends for Nick Nurse's offense.
When he's right, Brogdon is a highly efficient 20-point threat with a scalable skill set and the ability to defend a few positions. The Sixers will need another point guard if Harden doesn't show up. There's no room to allow Patrick Beverley or De'Anthony Melton to run the offense in 2023. Not when the goal is to build a consistent winner around Embiid.
The financials of a Brogdon trade are a little tricky for Philadelphia, but a package of P.J. Tucker and one more mid-tier contract gets them in the ballpark. Or, maybe a three-team deal involving Harden finally comes to fruition, and the Sixers can nab Brogdon while also stockpiling future trade assets.