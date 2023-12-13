3 NBA players who aren't living up to expectations this season
Working hard or hardly working? We are already a quarter of the way through the NBA season and it's time to see who hasn't lived up to the hype.
By Kdelaney
With 22 games played, we're already a quarter into the NBA season. With that said, the time for small sample size overreactions is over. Some players and teams have impressed us, but others have not. Let's see who hasn't lived up to their expectations so far.
3. Draymond Green
Truthfully, several Golden State Warriors could have made the cut and been included here. Let's face it — if your last name is not Curry and you're on that team, chances are you haven't been playing your best basketball.
Specifically, Draymond Green hasn't lived up to expectations. Sure, he's supposed to be this tough defensive anchor that brings intensity and ferocity to the matchup. That's fine. However, another expectation for Draymond is for him to make plays on the defensive end, help facilitate the offense, and be a leader. It's an awful look for Draymond if he's constantly ejected/missing key games. After all, the best ability is availability and this season, Draymond is nowhere to be found.
We're already a couple of Draymond Green ejections into the season. He just got his third last night and has already tied his career high for ejections this season. In the third quarter of last night's game against the Phoenix Suns, Green was ejected. He left the game with two points, two assists, two rebounds, and three turnovers.
Green has played in just six games since his return from his five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert. During that time, the Warriors were 2-4. Green's plus-minus of minus-48 ranks second on the team behind Wiggins' plus-minus of -101. It's an unfortunate situation. Green isn't helping the Warriors on the court. But he's certainly not doing the Dubs any favors off the court, either. All in all, this is not the kind of situation you want or expect from someone who just signed a four-year, $100 million contract with Golden State in July.