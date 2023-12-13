3 NBA players who aren't living up to expectations this season
Working hard or hardly working? We are already a quarter of the way through the NBA season and it's time to see who hasn't lived up to the hype.
By Kdelaney
2. Jordan Poole
This summer, a blockbuster trade sent Chris Paul to the Warriors and Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. As a result, Jordan Poole getting beaucoup buckets as a Washington Wizard was widely expected. However, since arriving in D.C., Poole is not lighting it up like we all imagined he would.
In December, Jordan Poole is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from 3. So far this month, the Washington Wizards are 0-4. They are 3-19 overall. Their last win came against the Pistons, which isn't saying much. (I feel like we're every struggling team's last win and it's breaking my spirit).
In terms of expectations, Kevin Garnett expected Poole to produce multiple 60-point games. Safe to say, JP has not done so. Ignoring the fact that Poole scored 41 points in a preseason game against the New York Knicks (very Jordan Poole-esque), his current season-high is 30 points, which came in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. In spite of being expected to take over the Wizards' offensive game, Poole doesn't lead the Wizards in any statistical category. Overall, it feels safe to say that Jordan Poole has not lived up to the expectations put on him.