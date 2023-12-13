3 NBA players who aren't living up to expectations this season
Working hard or hardly working? We are already a quarter of the way through the NBA season and it's time to see who hasn't lived up to the hype.
By Kdelaney
1. Scoot Henderson
Scoot Henderson, the former third overall pick, has not dominated like we all expected. Prior to the draft, Scoot played against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 team as a member of the G League's Ignite team. After Scoot scored 28 points and won the game, people wondered if Scoot's third pick was too low.
Fast forward to the start of the season, and Scott joined a Portland Trail Blazers squad that had just lost Damian Lillard. On top of that, Anfernee Simons gets injured in the season opener. Suddenly, the stage is set for Scoot to impress. You'd expect a prospect like Scoot Henderson to struggle early on. After all, the kid is still a teenager. However, you'd also hope the absence of key players would push Scoot to figure things out sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the Blazers are still waiting for that to happen. In his first four games, Scoot Henderson shot 14-of-42 from the field or 33 percent.
To put Scoot's scoring struggles into perspective. Anfernee Simons has played four games to Scoot's 13 this season. Across those 13 games, Henderson scored 130 points combined. In just four games, Anfernee Simons has 114 points. That's 16 points less than Scoot in nearly half as many minutes. Scoot has played 336.8 minutes, and Simons has recorded 138.3 minutes.
Thankfully, things are looking up for Scoot. Henderson scored 19 points against the Clippers on Monday, a new career-high. Hopefully, Scoot just had a rough start to the season and needed some time to adjust. There is definitely some ground to cover in terms of expectations for him. However, with more games under his belt, Scoot has the potential to become a dynamic scorer in this league.