3 NBA teams who should still kick the tires on Brandon Ingram trade
The New Orleans Pelicans started their offseason by trading for Dejounte Murray which then left Brandon Ingram available in the trade market. For a while, the Kings were very interested, but the signing of DeMar DeRozan has now left them out of the running.
Ingram is entering next season in the last year of his contract that is worth $36 million and is eligible for a four-year, $208 million max extension. Since the Pelicans don't want to sign that deal, they have to trade him, so they don't lose him for nothing. For the former All-Star's case, he needs to be traded somewhere that wants to sign him to that deal.
Here are three teams that should explore the idea of trading for him.
3. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers were one of the most shocking teams in the postseason. They had the second-best offense in the NBA but the sixth worst defensive team. Despite that, they made a flukey run to the Eastern Conference Finals, due to some massive injuries.
The Pacers still have their two All-Stars in Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, but they haven't made any massive changes. Seeing teams like the 76ers, Knicks, and Magic get better and if the Bucks can stay healthy, the Pacers may not have a shot to contend.
This is why the Pacers should think about getting Brandon Ingram. Pacers would have to offer Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, TJ McConnell, and two first-round picks. Indiana would be getting themselves a third star. The issue is that those three guys played a huge role in their depth. The Pacers can afford to lose them because they have Bennedict Mathurin coming back from injury, Jarace Walker to replace Toppin, and Tristan Newton to replace McConnell.
The Pelicans would be getting valuable role players that they would have to flip to get a center. There could potentially be a third party to this trade if that needed to happen as well.
A lineup of Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Pascal Siakam, along with great surrounding pieces would make the Pacers legit contenders.
2. Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies season last year was strange. They were the No. 2 seed the previous two seasons but then got hit with so many injuries and suspensions that they had an NBA record 50 different starting lineups.
Memphis still has a budding superstar in Ja Morant, a Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr., and another All-Star caliber player in Desmond Bane. They just drafted Zach Edey ninth overall to replace Steven Adams. The only thing they need to compete is to stay healthy.
It is possible for them to be better. It feels as if the Thunder, Nuggets, Mavericks and Timberwolves are the "top dogs" in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies aren't too far off and a trade for Brandon Ingram could make the difference.
The Grizzles would give up Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Vince Williams Jr. and two first-round picks for Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans would get a young forward, a big man, and could use Smart in a future trade.
Memphis would be getting a fourth star, while also not losing a lot of depth considering Clarke and Smart were injured last year. They could go toe-to-toe with any of the top teams in the NBA.
1. Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't made many changes this offseason despite needing to make them. After acquiring Damian Lillard, it felt like they were meant to compete for the title but lost in the first round due to injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard.
Even without the injuries, they finished 49-33 while also being horrendous defensively after being a top defensive team the last five seasons. The Bucks should strongly consider Ingram because they'd get more athletic and younger on the wings.
The Bucks would have to trade Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton straight up for Brandon Ingram. Milwaukee would be replacing an aging and injury prone player in Middleton with a much younger version of him in Ingram. This trade would also force Doc Rivers to play some of the younger guys like Andre Jackson Jr. and Marjon Beauchamp more minutes.
The Pelicans would be getting an older and more experience player in return and a solid shooting guard as well. Both of those contracts could become expendable down the line if they need to. Maybe Khris Middleton has a fourth or maybe in fifth option would make him more productive than asking him to be the third option.
Ingram to the Bucks would allow them to be on the same level as the Celtics, Knicks, and 76ers.