3 New Jersey Devils to blame for overtime loss to Arizona Coyotes
The New Jersey Devils were sloppy in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes in their second game of the 2023-24 season.
By Marci Rubin
The New Jersey Devils have much higher expectations for the 2023-24 NHL season than last year. Despite pulling off an Opening Night win, the Devils looked sloppy in the first two games of the 2023-24 season. Their overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night was a mess.
After a strong undefeated preseason, the New Jersey Devils have started off the season lacking chemistry. The Devils looked particularly rough in the first period of both games. Opening Night against the Detroit Red Wings, Vitek Vanecek bailed his team out in goal, especially in the first period. He gave the Devils the opportunity to stay in the game and fight back, which they did, and they pulled off a win.
Night two, the Devils again fought back in the second period. Ultimately, though, they allowed the Coyotes to tie the game in the third period. They were unable to regain the lead before the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime. Neither team scored in overtime, leaving a shootout as the deciding factor. The Coyotes came away with a 4-3 victory.
Here are three Devils to blame for their first loss of the season.
3. Dawson Mercer
Following a solid preseason for this young Devil entering his third NHL season, Dawson Mercer has started out the regular season utterly flat. He’s missing the magic that we saw all year long from him in his sophomore season. He didn’t tally any points in the first two games and has seemed lost.
Mercer was virtually invisible in the game against the Coyotes. He took just one shot on goal all night. For a player who usually finds ways to get involved, Mercer seemed passive on both sides of the ice. With his success last season and how good he looked in the preseason, Mercer earned a spot in the top six. In order to stay there, though, he needs to get going, especially during the last year of his contract.
Frankly, the Timo Meier-Nico Hischier-Dawson Mercer line has not been good in the first two games. They have a total of zero points between them. They’ve played poorly offensively and defensively. Perhaps Lindy Ruff should have had Mercer spend more time working with Meier and Hischier during the preseason.
Alexander Holtz spent much of the preseason on Hischier’s wing before being dropped down to the third line in favor of Mercer sliding up. Hopefully Meier, Hischier, and Mercer find their chemistry and get this line going soon, otherwise Ruff might need to mix up the lines, which he’s known for doing. A shake-up might help Mercer find his magic again and continue to grow.