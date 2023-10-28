3 New Jersey Devils who need to step up amid Nico Hischier's injury
New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier suffered an injury from an illegal check to the head on Friday night. With the center out for Sunday night's game, here are three players who need to step up in his absence.
By Marci Rubin
New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier sustained an injury in Friday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Hischier was on the receiving end of an illegal check to the head by defenseman Connor Clifton in the first period. Clifton received a match penalty, and the hit was then reviewed by the Department of Player Safety. He subsequently received a two-game suspension.
Hischier returned to the game in the second period, only to exit again after receiving another check. He was absent from the Devils' practice on Saturday and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild. It is unclear how much time Hischier will miss. The center had a slow start offensively in the first few games of the season but had just started to pick things up, scoring a goal in each of the Devils’ games prior to the game against Buffalo.
It's been an interesting start to the Devils' season as they adjust to higher expectations this year. They're currently 4-2-1. The Devils hope they won’t be missing their captain for long. As a two-way forward, Hischier’s presence will be missed on both sides of the ice. They’re hard skates to fill, but other Devils will need to step up in Hischier’s absence.
Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli are among the players already doing their share and more. There are some Devils who haven’t quite gotten off to the best start to the 2023-24 NHL season. Now is the time for them to come alive. Here are three Devils who need to step up while Hischier is injured.
3. Ondrej Palat
When he saw his captain get hit in the head on Friday night, Ondrej Palat jumped into action to defend him. The Devils need to see more of that fire from Palat. The veteran struggled in his first season with the Devils in 2022-23, following a groin injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the season. This season, Palat looks to bounce back.
The winger has just two points so far in 2023-24, both coming from assists. It’s time for Palat to get going offensively. Like Hischier, Palat is known as a two-way player, so his contributions in the defensive zone are important, too. He’s currently at a -3 +/-, meaning he’s been on the ice for more goals against than for. Palat can contribute on both sides of the ice, but so far, he hasn’t been as noticeable as he can be.
Palat has been buzzing lately, but he doesn’t have any goals to show for it yet. It feels like he’s getting close to a breakthrough. With Hischier out, the Devils need Palat to get the job done.