3 New Orleans Saints to blame for loss against Vikings, Josh Dobbs
The New Orleans Saints became the second straight team to fall at the hands of Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings. There's plenty of blame to go around.
By Mark Powell
Pete Carmichael is on the hot seat in New Orleans, and for good reason
Despite having their backup quarterback in the game, Pete Carmichael refused to do what the Vikings were able to achieve so successfully -- relying on the run game. Once Carr was injured, the Saints and Vikings were playing with the same disadvantage -- neither Winston nor Dobbs was expected to be the starting quarterback this season.
Instead, Carmichael put Winston in position to fail, forcing him to play hero-ball. The end result was an offense that moved the ball fairly well in the passing game at times, but turned it over with regularity.
The Saints ran the ball just 15 times on Sunday. Alvin Kamara is one of the best running backs in football at his best, and averaged over four yards per carry. The only problem? Kamara touched the ball in the run game just nine times. That's not nearly enough.
Carmichael preached progress on the offensive side of the ball just this week. The Saints scored only 19 points. Something has to change moving forward, and it could be time for Allen to consider his offensive coordinator as part of the problem.