3 New York Knicks to blame for season-opening loss to Boston Celtics
The New York Knicks lost their opener to the Boston Celtics as the offense struggled to score in the first half
2. Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson did not play well in this game. The best player on the Knicks shot 28 percent from the floor as he fought his way to 15 points on the night. Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown were able to give Brunson the clamps. The first quarter of this game hit especially hard for the rising star as he missed all of his five shots.
Brunson will probably rebound in the Knicks next game, but it is something to watch as his poor offensive performance was against one of the top teams in the East. When the Knicks face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on the third of November, it will be important for Brunson to show off his offensive skills.
Yes, being guarded by Malik Beasley is a lot easier of a defensive matchup than being guarded by Jrue Holiday, but it's important for Brunson to show that he can score in games against top Eastern conference teams. The season just started but the concerns about the offense from last year's playoffs are still there. Brunson will need to show that he can play extremely well on the offensive end against a top team.
The Knicks' next game will be very good test for Brunson to prove that the season opener was a fluke, rather than the new reality. The Hawks will most likely have defensive star Dejounte Murray guarding Brunson for most of the game. Brunson can prove that he is still an extremely good offensive option by owning his matchup against one of the best defenders in the league.