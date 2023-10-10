3 New York Knicks who impressed in preseason opener
These three New York Knicks looked impressive in the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics, a 114-107 win.
By James Nolan
The New York Knicks defended their home court in the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Even though the star players didn't receive too many minutes, some still stood out. Fans were eager to see the Knicks in live action for the first time since being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the postseason not too long ago.
Three players in particular shined over the others in the 114-107 win over Boston. After a long offseason, he is the three that shined in their first run back on the court:
3. Immanuel Quickley
There have been talks all offseason about Immanuel Quickley's future with the Knicks, as he is going to need a new contract soon. Rumors are even suggesting the former Kentucky guard could get north of $100 million.
In his preseason debut, Quickley made a statement to the fans and Leon Rose with his performance. He led all players on the court in scoring with 21 points. The 24-year-old also tallied up three steals on the defensive end.
Many around the league believe Quickley could start for a lot of teams around the NBA, but the Knicks have him for their bench. Tom Thibodeau has a lot of reliable options off the bench, as they have more depth than any other team.
New York signed Donte DiVincenzo over the offseason to join Quickley and Josh Hart on the bench. It seems that the 2020 first-round pick is going to be the best option though, as even last season he was lighting it up in the scoring column.
Across his last 25 games of the 2022-2023 season, Quickley averaged 17.8 points and 2.4 3-point field goals per game off the bench. Many thought he was robbed of the Sixth Man of the Year award, as he finished second to Malcolm Brogdon last season.
Now entering his fourth season in New York, the expectations have raised. If his preseason debut is a sign of what's to come in the regular season, then the Knicks will have a lethal scoring threat off the bench.