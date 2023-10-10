3 New York Knicks who impressed in preseason opener
These three New York Knicks looked impressive in the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics, a 114-107 win.
By James Nolan
2. Mitchell Robinson
Anytime the Knicks starting center plays well, the fan base becomes excited. Mitchell Robinson did just that in his preseason debut, as he racked up ten points, seven rebounds, and blocked three shots. The 25-year-old also recorded two steals and finished with a plus-11 during his 23 minutes on the court.
When New York selected the 7-foot big man in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, no one expected a lot. Five years later, he became the first player in the last 28 years to sign a second contract with the team.
After signing that extension last offseason, he had a stellar year five. He averaged 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, in 27.0 minutes per game. He also averaged 7.4 points per game, shooting 67 percent from the field.
On the defensive side, Robinson is certainly a juggernaut for New York. If he can take a step forward on the offensive end, then the Knicks will have a dangerous frontcourt with Robinson and Julius Randle.