3 New York Knicks who impressed in preseason opener
These three New York Knicks looked impressive in the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics, a 114-107 win.
By James Nolan
1. PJulius Randle
One of the most interesting fan relationships in sports is Julius Randle's with the Knicks fans. In his four seasons with New York, he was selected to the All-NBA team twice; yet fans still aren't too fond of the star.
Anytime Randle is on the court, fans are watching his every move. As much as some Knicks fans might hate to admit it, the two-time All-Star is good at basketball.
On Monday night against the Celtics, Randle only saw 12 minutes of action. During his limited time, he managed to put up 11 points, while shooting 75 percent from the field. He also knocked down a 3 and didn't miss a single free throw.
In his first season with his co-star Jalen Brunson, the Knicks reached the second round of the postseason. Before Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks had blockbuster trades, New York was viewed as a dark horse team to come out of the East in the upcoming season.
Even though the East is going to be a lot harder to win, Randle and Brunson can take over a game on any given night. Entering their second season as a duo, they could be even better than they were in year one.
Randle is for sure one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Even if you love him or hate him though, there is no denying he is one of the game's best power forwards. In the Knicks preseason opener, he showed fans he hasn't missed a beat.