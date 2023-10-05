3 New York Mets who won't be back in 2024 not named Billy Eppler
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has stepped down from his position. While he won't be back, some other Mets could follow him out the door.
By Mark Powell
Jose Peraza will not play in Queens next season
Peraza didn't play an MLB game with the Mets in 2023, as he was a non-roster invitee to spring training. Eventually, he played in New York's farm system, essentially as a break-in-case-of-emergency option.
New York is set at shortstop thanks to Francisco Lindor and Ronny Mauricio, a top-100 prospect who finally made his way to the big leagues next season. Peraza is just 29 years old, and on some teams could at least receive a spring training invite with a realistic chance of actually making the team. New York is not one of those organizations, though, as they have plenty of depth up the middle.
Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Rising Apple's Tim Boyle discussed Peraza's strengths as an infielder:
"Peraza’s ability to play all over the infield and give innings as an outfield makes him a worthy addition back onto the Mets roster. If he ends up with over 150 plate appearances again this year like he did in 2021, we’ll know someone has been hurt for a very long time," Boyle wrote.
There is some value there, it's just not with the Mets.