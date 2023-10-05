3 New York Mets who won't be back in 2024 not named Billy Eppler
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has stepped down from his position. While he won't be back, some other Mets could follow him out the door.
By Mark Powell
Pete Alonso's future is murky with Mets
Pete Alonso's Mets future is uncertain. While David Stearns sounded like he wanted Alonso back in 2024 as the team's starting first baseman, he has yet to attend the winter meetings, thus receiving offers for one of the best sluggers in the league. Stearns opinion could change given the caliber of prospects a player like Alonso could fetch.
“The entire package weighs into it. Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse, and he is also homegrown. All of that matters," Stearns said. "I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete is an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization, and I think we're really fortunate to have him."
Alonso has been heavily linked to the Chicago Cubs so far, and more teams could emerge once the postseason ends. Chicago may lose Cody Bellinger this offseason, as well as Jeimer Candelario at first base. There is almost certainly an opening there, and if Alonso is as interested in the Windy City as reports claim he is, then expect the Cubs to make a phone call.
Bruce Levine told 670 The Score that Chicago is prepared to make an offer. That offer should not include Pete Crow-Armstrong, of course, but there are other high-caliber players in the Cubs farm system who could be on the table.
Alonso's contract is up after 2024. If the Mets are going to trade him rather than extend him, now is the time.