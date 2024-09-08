3 New York Yankees who won't be on the roster next season without a playoff run
Yankees manager Aaron Boone is responsible for piloting his roster to a World Series title in October. Several individual members of that roster need to be very concerned about their long-term future with the franchise. These players will be playing their baseball elsewhere next year unless they play big roles for New York in the postseason.
Of course, it's normal for every MLB team to experience moderate roster turnover each offseason. Every player who dons pinstripes is under more scrutiny than their peers. Yankee fans should keep a close eye on the following three players who need to show up in October if they want to open next season in the Bronx.
3. Alex Verdugo
Alex Verdugo appears on this list, in part, because he's headed to free agency next year and will be looking for a big, multi-year deal. Unfortunately for the gritty outfielder, he's picked a bad time to have a really weak season at the plate.
Verdugo is posting a positive WAR of 0.8 on the year but that's largely a product of his above-average defense in left field. He's been one of the weakest corner outfielders in all of baseball at the plate. His OBP of just .294 and OPS of just .651 illustrate just how much he's struggled.
The looming presence of Jasson Dominguez in the minors also spells doom for Verdugo's time with the Yankees. Scores of fans are clamoring for the highly-touted prospect to take over for Verdugo immediately but the front office continues to place their trust in the veteran. Unless Verdugo seizes a starring role in October he will be playing for a new team come Opening Day.
2. Anthony Rizzo
Injuries have limited Anthony Rizzo to just 76 games on the season but his recent return to the active roster gives him a chance to earn a new contract with the Yankees. The problem for Rizzo is that it's been well over a full year before he played up to the level as a quality starter for a team with World Series aspirations.
Rizzo is still an excellent fielder at first base, but it does not appear he still has the power at the plate required to play such an offensively-minded position. It's possible that he can turn things around in October in time to earn a new deal, but the odds are stacked against him.
The recent hero's ovation that Rizzo received in Chicago makes a return to the Windy City a distinct possibility for the veteran first baseman. He'll have options once he hits free agency that might not include a return to New York.
Rizzo is one player who the Yankees are likely to let go to free up the salary required to afford Juan Soto's potential new deal. Boone and the coaching staff love his attitude and work ethic, but those aren't the skills that get players new contracts.
1. Clay Holmes
No Yankees player has been more maligned in recent weeks than reliever Clay Holmes. The organization desperately wanted him to hang on to his status as the team's closer until his performance made keeping him in that role entirely untenable.
Interestingly, Holmes' overall numbers aren't terrible despite the shocking number of saves he's blown on the campaign. His 3.27 ERA in 57 games would be perfectly acceptable in most bullpens around baseball. Those totals just aren't good enough to be the closer for a team of the Yankees' quality.
The curious aspect of Holmes' struggles is that the movement on his arsenal of pitches still appears to be borderline elite. His sinker is un-hittable when he's able to locate it with precision. The trouble with Holmes during the second half of this season is that he has continually left his off-speed offerings up in the zone which has allowed opposing hitters to muscle balls into the outfield. That's devastating for a pitcher who relies on ground balls as much as Holmes does.
It's easy to envision a scenario where Holmes strings a good postseason run together to drastically increase his marketability heading into free agency. If that doesn't happen, look for the Yankees to let him walk to free up money to sign a new closer. He has excellent stuff but he hasn't been able to make it pay for New York down th stretch.