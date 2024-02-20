3 next NBA head coaches who should be fired after Jacque Vaughn
The NBA coaching carousel is picking up steam midseason. Who's on the hot seat?
2. Darvin Ham can hear the clock ticking with the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are 30-26 at the All-Star break, which places ninth in the Western Conference. That's simply not on par with expectations in LA, especially on the heels of a conference finals run. The Lakers made several free agent additions over the summer — some more successful than others — and there was a real sense that last season's group found something special down the stretch.
This season has been a major step back. LeBron James has openly vented his frustration with the organization and, at times, even with Ham specifically. The Lakers' rotation has been a mess. Ham has used 16 different starting lineups through 56 games. Some of that is injury-related, but at a certain point, it's incumbent upon the coach to settle into a discernible routine. Continuity is key to any contending franchise. The Lakers have continuity on their roster, but not in terms of how the roster has been deployed.
Last season started in a similar fashion for the Lakers, until a trade deadline overhaul reshaped the roster and led to a sudden surge in the standings. On Feb. 8, 2024, the Lakers made zero trades. The roster is what it is, aside from the marginal addition of Spencer Dinwiddie on the buyout market. Ham found success leading up to the All-Star break by leaning more on last season's core — LeBron, AD, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves — and the Lakers will hope that success continues. If it doesn't, Ham's seat instantly becomes the hottest in basketball.
Maybe Los Angeles has turned over a new leaf, but Ham is the only active coach encouraging reports like this from Yahoo's Jake Fischer on the No Cap Room Podcast.
"There’s a lot of people very frustrated [with Darvin Ham]. A lot of agents calling the front office frustrated about their guys not getting the right opportunities."
If it all falls apart down the stretch — and it very well could — expect the Lakers to seriously consider a change. LeBron James is a free agent. The Lakers will have to prove that they're committed to winning in his final years. If that requires canning Ham and finding a more established locker room leader, so be it.