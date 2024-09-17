3 NFL afterthoughts who have found new life through two games
By Lior Lampert
Not often do players get second chances in the NFL. Moreover, seeing them capitalize on the opportunity happens even less frequently.
It's a results-driven, "What have you done for me lately?" league. So, naturally, there isn't a redemption arc for everyone who squanders an initial shot in the pros. Perhaps no statistic further embodies that than the average playing career span being 3.3 years.
With that in mind, these three players rising from the ashes and re-establishing themselves becomes more impressive. Left for dead heading into the 2024 campaign, they've vastly exceeded expectations thus far through the first two weeks.
3. CB Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
After a couple of games, Riq Woolen is Pro Football Focus' ($) highest-graded cornerback. His 84.3 overall score reflects his remarkable performance for the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks, particularly in coverage.
Woolen has amassed six tackles, two pass deflections and an interception through Seattle's pair of wins to kick off the Mike Macdonald era. Under a new coaching staff, the 25-year-old has ostensibly regained his footing.
Pete Carroll, ex-Seahawks head coach and likely a future Hall of Famer, benched Woolen last year. The defensive back was under fire for tackling issues, which prompted the previous regime to take drastic measures.
A one-time Pro Bowler and Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2022, Woolen regressed in 2023. He struggled mightily last season, which became apparent after he got replaced by veteran journeyman Michael Jackson. Nonetheless, the former fifth-round pick is back in full force now.
2. QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Don't look now, but Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings are 2-0.
Darnold, the No. 4-ranked quarterback on PFF (82.3), looks reborn to begin his partnership with head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings. Minnesota's offense is firing on all cylinders, and the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick has been at the forefront of their success.
In Week 2, Darnold guided the Vikings to an outstanding 23-17 upset victory over one of his previous employers, the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the win is Minnesota losing superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the third quarter due to a quad injury.
Even without his top target and arguably the best skill position player in the league, Darnold found a way to prevail versus the Niners. It's a testament to his improved efforts to start the season and that O'Connell is maximizing his talents.
During his brief tenure with the Vikings, Darnold has completed 72 percent of his passes for 476 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
1. RB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
Injuries have plagued J.K. Dobbins' once-promising career since his stellar rookie season in 2020. However, his health doesn't seem to be a problem through his first two games with the Los Angeles Chargers. He looks as spry as possible after his slew of ailments.
Dobbins leads the NFL in rushing yards (266) and yards per carry (9.9). His highlight 61-yard run in Week 1 was the longest attempt of the young season. In other words, the Ohio State alum has been balling out.
Per Draft Sharks, Dobbins has endured the following injuries from 2021 to now:
- Grade 3 ACL tear
- Meniscus trim
- Grade 3 LCL tear
- Grade 3 hamstring tear
- Grade 3 Achilles tear
Overcoming an avalanche of maladies that many considered improbable firmly entrenches Dobbins as the most pleasant surprise of 2024 thus far.
As the Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman-led Chargers continue doing everything they can to establish the run, Dobbins figures to be a big part of L.A.'s game plan.