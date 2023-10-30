3 NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 9
Here are three head coaches who could be on the hot seat after Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Scott Rogust
Week 8 of the NFL season is underway, and it is a pivotal one. That's because this Tuesday, all 32 teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET that day to make trades. Whether it's an organization looking for a big-time player to add to their roster for a Super Bowl run or teams looking to move on from their best players on expiring contracts for draft capital, there will be some movement in the coming days, especially after the games are played.
There were strong wins, such as the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 7-1 with a win over the Washington Commanders. There were also some upsets, like the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Denver Broncos.
Fans are wondering, as they do every year, which coaches could be on the hot seat. After Week 8, here are three who could probably be in consideration.
Todd Bowles oversaw Buccaneers' loss to Bills
Remember when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 3-1 to start the year and looked like the favorites to win the NFC South? Yeah, that's just about done now.
Entering Week 8, head coach Todd Bowles oversaw the team fall into a two-game losing streak, with a 20-6 defeat to the Detroit Lions and a 16-13 "L" to the Atlanta Falcons. On "Thursday Night Football," the Buccaneers faced off against a Buffalo Bills team that has been far from dominant, barely beating the New York Giants in Week 6 and losing to the New England Patriots in Week 7.
Instead, the Buccaneers lost 24-18 to the Bills.
Yes, quarterback Baker Mayfield was dealing with a knee injury, but the offense was slow and plodding in upstate New York. Perhaps the most notable portion of the game was the Buccaneers were trailing 24-10 with a little over 10 minutes remaining. There obviously had to be a sense of urgency. Yet, the Buccaneers ran a 17-play drive and killed over seven minutes on the clock...while down two scores!
The Bills did bail the Buccaneers out by punting it back to them with 21 seconds left. But Tampa Bay still lost after a Mayfield Hail Mary fell past the hands of wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Yes, the roster of the Buccaneers is far from the greatest, and Bowles was put in a tough position to find a replacement for quarterback Tom Brady, but you have to win with the talent provided. After a strong start to the season, the Buccaneers are now on a three-game losing streak. As a head coach through his time with the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins, and the Buccaneers, Bowles is now 37-54.