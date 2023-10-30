3 NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 9
Here are three head coaches who could be on the hot seat after Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Scott Rogust
Ron Rivera in danger with looming fire sale
The Washington Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera got off to a strong start, holding a 2-0 record in the first two weeks of the season. This comes one year after they finished in last place in the NFC East and were the lone team in the division to not make the playoffs. But the positive vibes for the Commanders ended, as they lost four of their next five games, including a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7. This weekend was a pivotal one, as reports indicated that the result of this game would determine whether or not the team would sell at the trade deadline on Oct. 31.
Well, they're likely selling now.
On Sunday, the Commanders kept pace with the Eagles for the most part and took a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to tight end Logan Thomas. But Washington's defense surrendered three unanswered touchdowns to the Eagles' offense (which is never ideal) and lost 38-31.
The Commanders did hang in the game for the most part, but they were made aware that there was still a sizable talent gap between them and the Eagles. But now, there is uncertainty about which players will be staying and who will be leaving by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline this Tuesday.
Washington has a new team owner, Josh Harris. Eventually, he will want to bring in people that he entrusts, whether it's at head coach or general manager. If the Commanders miss out on the playoffs this year, Rivera could very well be shown the door.