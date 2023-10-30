3 NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 9
Here are three head coaches who could be on the hot seat after Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Scott Rogust
Bill Belichick should be on the hot seat after another loss
It's odd to put a head coach who won six Super Bowls with one team on the hot seat. But for Bill Belichick, it might be time, and it sounds as though New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is considering moving on from him if things continue to spiral out of control.
The Patriots ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills. Granted, it is a Bills team that is playing far from perfect football this season but still managing to pick up wins. But this weekend, the Patriots had to face a Miami Dolphins team that was convincingly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Well on Sunday, the Patriots lost 31-17 to the Dolphins, bringing their record to 2-6 on the year.
The Patriots did get off to an early 7-0 lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. From there, the Dolphins responded with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill on the following drive. New England would go three-and-out the ensuing drive. Miami would respond with a 14-play, 53-yard drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown reception by Cedrick Wilson. On New England's next drive, Jones threw a pass to Bourne that was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, allowing the team to move closer to "points range," and get a 30-yard field goal by Jason Sanders to enter halftime with a 17-7 lead.
What a disastrous sequence of events for the Patriots.
New England would cut their deficit to 24-17 in the fourth quarter on a three-yard touchdown reception by JuJu Smith-Schuster. But that was all for naught, as the Dolphins would reach the end zone one more time on a 31-yard catch by Jaylen Waddle.
Yes, Belichick did secretly sign a new contract, but it doesn't sound like it's a given he will return after next season based on recent reports. Again, if Kraft is not pleased with how the team looks by the end of the season, Belichick's status with the team could be in serious question.