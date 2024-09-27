3 NFL Draft QB prospects who could live the dream and play for local team
A typical dream story follows the same path that Detroit Lions defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson followed. Hutchinson was born in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan to play football and was eventually drafted by his hometown Detroit Lions.
Joe Burrow returned home to play in the same state that he grew up in. Kenny Pickett was drafted by the team that played in the same stadium his college home games were played in. It's the dream to play for the hometown team.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are quite a few quarterbacks that could end up drafted by the professional team that's just a short drive away from the school that they're currently at. It might not be the exact story that Hutchinson followed, but playing for the team that's just miles away from your alma mater would be pretty cool.
3. USC QB Miller Moss to the Los Angeles Rams
The first place to look on this list is in Southern California with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams currently have Matthew Stafford, so they're not really too pressed for a signal caller in the draft, but Stafford isn't getting any younger. They're going to need to add a new franchise guy in the coming years unless they believe Stetson Bennett is their guy. Personally, I think there are better options in the upcoming draft, including a potential Day 2 selection that could be their hometown pick.
USC quarterback Miller Moss could go as high as the top of the first round, but some mock drafts see Moss dropping past the first round and into the second round. If he is there in the second or third round, the Rams need to take a shot on the hometown kid.
Moss has looked solid at USC this year, throwing for 890 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in three games this season. The critique of him is that he isn't mobile, but neither is Stafford. For the most part, Moss has looked good this year, showing good arm strength and solid decision-making skills.
It would be a pretty cool story for him to end up in Los Angeles. There is a chance that he goes in the middle to the top of round 1, so this one is still to be determined.
2. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to the New Orleans Saints
LSU has a pretty good track record of putting quality quarterbacks into the NFL over the last few years. Joe Burrow came into the NFL and has done nothing but dominate whenever he is healthy. Jayden Daniels has followed in his footsteps, winning the Heisman and now showing out in his first couple of NFL games with the Washington Commanders. Current LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier isn't on the same level as the other two quarterbacks, but he definitely looks like a solid NFL prospect.
The New Orleans Saints need a long-term option at quarterback over the next few seasons. They have Derek Carr, who's looked great in the short 2024 season, but once he leaves down, they need a long-term answer. They have Spencer Rattler right now, but he isn't the talent that they are particularly looking for.
New Orleans may not have to travel far to find their next franchise guy, as they could head to Baton Rouge to see LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.
Nussmeier has been one of the more impressive quarterbacks in college football this season. He holds a 13 to 2 touchdown-to-interception ratio after four games. He's also cleared the 300-yard mark in three of LSU's four games. The issue here is that Nussmeier is likely to be a first-round pick. If the Saints are willing to invest a first-rounder for a quarterback, they could land on the next franchise guy out of LSU.
1. University of Miami QB Cam Ward to the Miami Dolphins
When making the connection of a college quarterback to the NFL team that plays near his school, the very obvious answer, at least right now, is University of Miami QB Cam Ward going to the Miami Dolphins in the first round.
Cam Ward has made playing football look so easy this year. He plays the game so fluidly and so effortlessly that it almost looks like he's not even trying.
The senior signal-caller has thrown for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in four Miami Hurricanes victories to kick off the 2024 season. Ward is also a threat with his legs, but he doesn't always showcase this ability.
The Dolphins could be looking for their franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, depending on what the doctors say about Tua Tagovailoa's concussions. If Tua is forced to be sidelined, maybe even forced into retirement, the Dolphins likely waste no time in replacing him, with Ward being the hometown guy that makes the most sense.
Adding Ward's arm talent and mobility to an offense that already has as much speed as the Dolphins would transcend NFL offenses even more than they already have been. Depending on the results with Tua, this could make more sense than just about any NFL Draft projection out there.