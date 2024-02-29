3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Chicago Bears could eventually replace Justin Fields with
The Chicago Bears may not choose to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick or with any pick they have in the first round. Who do they go with then?
Despite what analysts and several folks outside of the organization are saying, there is no guarantee the Chicago Bears will draft a quarterback No. 1 overall. That does not mean that a signal caller will not find his way to the Windy City, it just means that it won't be one of the big names.
Is that an issue? Not exactly. Granted, having an elite quarterback is the way to win in the NFL these days. No matter where in the draft a prospect is taken, an elite quarterback is a must. It's just that simple. However, not every elite QB in the NFL is taken in the first round. See Russell Wilson in Seattle (before going to Denver), Tom Brady in New England back in the day, Brock Purdy in San Francisco, etc. The list goes on.
Granted, finding a diamond in the rough is a risky business, and the Bears are better off taking a first-round quarterback. But just in case, they opt to continue building more for their future at other spots, here are some guys they could grab later in the draft that if developed properly, could become legit franchise quarterbacks in the Windy City.
No. 1: Tulane QB Michael Pratt
Many will argue against this mainly due to Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams carrying Tulane to a Cotton Bowl win over Caleb Williams and USC just two seasons ago, but Michael Pratt showed a level of maturity this past year to show that it wasn't just Spears and Williams, it was also Pratt. If the draft board plays out right for the Bears, Pratt might be the right choice.
His measurables match up, and noted NFL analyst Pete Prisco, who is as critical as it gets, had some kind words about Pratt and the type of game he plays. Prisco describes Pratt as smart, accurate and having a good enough arm while throwing with ease. Though competition was not as high coming from Tulane, there is enough tape to consider investing a draft pick.
While Pratt may not be the big name of the crop, he could end up having a successful career if he ends up in the right system. Also, the Tulane to Chicago pipeline is pretty good with Darnell Mooney and Matt Forte. Why wouldn't Chicago consider going after Pratt if they believe there are greater areas of importance that need to be addressed early in the draft?