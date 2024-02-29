3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Chicago Bears could eventually replace Justin Fields with
The Chicago Bears may not choose to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick or with any pick they have in the first round. Who do they go with then?
No. 2: Oregon QB Bo Nix
Despite the loss in the final Pac-12 Championship game, Bo Nix put on a show in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty, a strong showing to cap off his college career. Not only does the former Duck have a strong arm, his playmaking ability is explosive, and in a good way. He always keeps his eyes downfield and will take whatever the defense gives him and make the most of it. Not to mention, his accuracy when throwing is impressive.
Having said that, there are still some flaws. Too many times the Ducks would ask Nix to throw down the field and his footwork, notably in the losses, was sloppy at times. That will not translate to the NFL under any circumstance. Additionally, he has shown instances of taking off too quickly when his first read isn't available, which is a red flag, but not one that warrants not drafting him.
Still, Nix has several good physical traits that can translate to the next level if he is put in the right system with the right coaching staff. He has the arm talent to succeed, his athleticism is eye-popping, and he has plenty of college experience that doesn't label him as a one-season wonder. If he goes to Chicago, expect offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to work with him exclusively on his footwork so that his talent can be maximized.