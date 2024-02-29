3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Chicago Bears could eventually replace Justin Fields with
The Chicago Bears may not choose to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick or with any pick they have in the first round. Who do they go with then?
No. 3: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr
Last we saw the Heisman Trophy runner-up, he was walking off the field amidst maize and blue confetti after Washington fell to Michigan in the National Championship. But Michael Penix Jr. had a phenomenal season in taking the Huskies to national prominence, and he did it with his arm as opposed to his legs, which gives him a leg up on the competition. But there are still questions.
None of them have anything to do with character or desire or anything of that nature. Anyone who questions that needs to revoke their credentials. The questions largely loom around the weapons he was fortunate to have and the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. If any of that had been different, would Penix still have been an elite player? The answer probably would be yes because of his desire and work ethic.
Penix could very well slip out of the first round or even drop to the very late rounds, meaning the Bears could take a flier on the former Huskie and not have to risk such a high draft choice. The selection of Penix, if later in the draft, carries far more reward than risk. If taken high, the questions will arise. Still, it's worth a shot for the Bears if they believe Penix is what they are looking for.