3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 9
We're halfway through the NFL season. Here are a few QBs who might need a role change.
1. Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears continue to flounder about the bottom of the NFL standings. After an initial burst of excitement around the victorious debut of undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent, the shine appears to have worn off. The Bears dropped a winnable game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, 24-17, with a few key mistakes from Bagent as a driving force behind the defeat.
On the surface, it was Bagent's most productive game to date. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 220 yards and a couple touchdowns. He also scrambled eight times for another 70 yards. Unfortunately, Bagent's productive yard total was accompanied by three costly interceptions and a fumble. It's difficult to win NFL football games with that many turnovers.
Chicago's front office faces a difficult offseason decision about the QB position. Justin Fields hasn't done much to cement his status as the long-term starter and Chicago could potentially select twice in the top five of the 2024 draft. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are going to be fully on the radar.
That said, Fields probably has the job for now. He practiced on Friday and could return as soon as Week 10's matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Fields is far from perfect — he's a turnover liability in his own right — but he is clearly the better option compared to Bagent. For all his flaws, Fields is a nuclear athlete who can create real havoc for opposing defenses with his speed.
At 2-7, the Bears are looking toward the future at this point. Even after a busy trade deadline that saw them land Montez Sweat out of nowhere. The Bagent mania was fun for a couple weeks, but this was a sobering reminder that he's probably not going to stick in the starting role very long.