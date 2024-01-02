3 NHL players most likely to be traded in 2024
It wouldn't be surprising at all to see any or all of these three players get traded sometime before the NHL Trade Deadline.
With the calendar officially turning to 2024, the NHL Trade Deadline feels like it's getting closer and closer. Sooner or later, teams are going to start to figure out whether they'll be buying or selling.
Some teams like the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins know they'll be buying and others like the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks know they'll be selling, but most others are trying to figure themselves out a bit more.
Once teams solidify their standing, there will be plenty of action across the NHL. Last season we saw several big-name players get moved including Timo Meier, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun. It's very possible we see more stars get moved again. While that's always fun, those are harder to predict. For now, these three players can be seen as the most likely to be moved by the March 8 trade deadline.
3) Chris Tanev is a shutdown defenseman many teams will need
Throughout his entire career, Chris Tanev has been a shutdown defenseman, most recently for the Calgary Flames. He doesn't provide much on the offensive side, never racking up more than six goals and 28 points in a single season. He is, however, a player who excels on the penalty kill, can be matched up against anybody, and blocks shots.
Tanev is currently tied for seventh in the league in blocked shots despite playing in fewer games than everyone ahead of him and the three players that rank right behind him. With so many teams needing help on the back end, Tanev is a luxury teams will be bidding hard for.
The 34-year-old comes with 14 years of regular season experience and 41 games of playoff experience. That kind of experience is rare, and can really help several teams trying to win one in 2024.
Tanev is in the final year of his deal at just a $4.5 million cap hit. It's not nothing, but also not impossible for most teams to take on, especially if Calgary retains a chunk of it. With the Flames currently the fifth-worst team in the Western Conference and ten points back of third place in their division, it's increasingly unlikely they'll come close to making the playoffs. With Tanev hitting unrestricted free agency after the season, the Flames will likely look to get something rather than risk losing him for nothing.