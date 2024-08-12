3 NY Mets that weren't traded at the deadline but will be gone in offseason
By James Nolan
After an extremely rocky start to the 2024 season, the New York Mets are just a half-game back of the third National League Wild Card spot. Francisco Lindor is leading the charge for the Mets offense, as the bats have clawed the team back into the playoff picture. New York is in the top ten in team hits, home runs, and runs scored.
As great as the lineup has been, some key veterans haven't produced as much as they did in past seasons. If they got going, the Mets could be higher in the standings.
David Stearns had a few options at the trade deadline. He had several valuable trade chips but decided to retain guys like Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez. Both sluggers have expiring contracts but could be useful down the stretch with the Mets having their eyes set on a playoff appearance.
This upcoming offseason has a ton of high-end free agents. Rumors suggest that Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready to dig deep into his pockets for stars. The only players that seem to be a lock to return are Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, along with the young breakout duo of Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez.
If certain players continue to struggle, they might not be in orange and blue next season. New York has a few intriguing prospects ready for the show, and they're hoping to call them up by next season, along with big plans for the offseason. With that said, here are three Mets whose time in orange and blue could be limited.
1B Pete Alonso
The four-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Queens and survived the trade deadline without getting moved. Alonso's contract expires after this season, and he will hit free agency for the first time in his career. New York might not want to bring him back with his performance so far this season.
Alonso had great seasons before. As a rookie in 2019, he led MLB in HRs with 53. During the 2022 season, he led MLB with 131 RBIs. He also hit 40 HRs while holding a .271 BA that season. The past two seasons have been tough for the 29-year-old slugger. Last season, he posted a .217 BA, which was a career low.
This season, Alonso isn't performing like he usually does. With runners in scoring position, the two-time HR Derby winner holds a lousy .205 BA. With runners on base in late-inning pressure situations, he's posted a .097 BA with a .429 OPS. With bases loaded, the slugger holds a .111 BA with just four RBIs. Out of the 25 HRs Alonso hit this season, 14 have come with the bases empty.
Lindor is the guy for the Mets. During these next few months, Alonso is having an audition to stay as his co-star. This offseason, Cohen will have a ton of stars to target. With Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, and other offensive stars hitting free agency, Alonso might not be the Mets' first choice this offseason.
2B Jeff McNeil
Jeff McNeil played his entire career with the Mets and even signed a four-year contract extension in 2022. With that said, the 32-year-old has been in trade rumors since his down 2023 season. After winning a batting title in 2022, the veteran second basemen has posted a .258 BA and a .698 OPS.
New York has a few prospects that could be ready to replace McNeil shortly. Luisangel Acuna, Luke Ritter, and Jett Williams are just a few intriguing young pieces whose time could come soon.
When Stearns took over as the President of Baseball Operations, rumors hinted that they'd like to build a young core. Even though McNeil has done well over his past few games, he's shown signs of decline.
Even though his numbers have dipped, other teams could be willing to take a flyer on McNeil. His salary won't hurt the books, and he plays five different positions in the field. At McNeil's best, he can be a valuable piece on a winning team. Across his last ten games, the former All-Star posted a .303 BA.
McNeil has started to turn things around in the second half. If this continues, it would be perfect for the Mets. They could use the former NL Batting Champion at his best while they're pushing for the postseason. It would also increase his trade value to give Stearns options in the offseason. Even if McNeil returns to his old form, New York has too many young prospects ready to get a shot.
SP Jose Quintana
The 35-year-old lefty signed a two-year deal in 2022. Jose Quintana missed the first half of 2022 due to an injury but then performed well during his return in the second half. This season, he's been up and down. The southpaw holds a 6-8 record with a 4.10 ERA.
New York has a few options in free agency, along with prospects that could take his spot in the rotation next season. Out of all the current pitchers of the Mets starting rotation, Quintana is the most likely candidate to walk in free agency.
Before going down with an injury, the Mets had high hopes for 25-year-old rookie Christian Scott. He's aiming for a September return, and many believe he could be a full-time starter for New York in 2025. Brandon Sproat is also another highly regarded pitcher in the Mets organization. In 18 games in the minors this season, the 23-year-old holds a 6-3 record with a 2.53 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
Keeping Quintana instead of trading him at the deadline could turn out to be a smart move for the Mets. Even though he's unlikely to return in 2025, the Mets could use the pitching, considering their lack of depth. New York has been ravaged by injuries. The return for the 35-year-old wouldn't be large enough to make it worth it.
With the Mets being this close to a playoff spot, they need any pitching they can get. It will be interesting to see if the Mets transition Quintana to the bullpen as the playoff race tightens. With more reliable starters worthy of a rotation spot down the stretch, the lefty might be more useful out of the pen. Come next season, the veteran starter might not have a spot with New York.