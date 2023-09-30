3 offseason decisions the Vikings already regret and how to fix them
The Vikings should not be in panic mode after their 0-3 start, but these three offseason moves need to be reversed as soon as possible.
Vikings fans are understandably concerned about their team's 0-3 start. It's important to note that each of their losses has been by single digits. It's not time to rip the roster down to the studs in Minnesota.
The front office should be looking to correct several of the key missteps they suffered through in the offseason. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his team did not cover themselves in glory. Most of the high-profile moves they made have failed to provide any positive results to date.
It might be too late for Minnesota to recover from their 0-3 start and make the playoffs but they should be working to better position their roster for the future. Addressing these three mistakes would be a good place for the Vikings to start.
No. 3 Vikings offseason regret: Paying Marcus Davenport big money
It's not too late for Davenport to make his one-year, $13 million salary pay off but he hasn't played a single snap for the Vikings on the year. That's been a real problem for a team that needs a dominant pass rush to win at a high level.
The good news for Minnesota is that he's questionable heading into the team's Week 4 matchup against the Panthers. Getting him back onto the field would provide Danielle Hunter with the sort of bookend at outside linebacker that can make this front seven ferocious on obvious passing downs.
Davenport looked like a reasonable gamble in free agency but his lack of availability has been a meaningful issue for defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his scheme. The front office could have chosen to draft an edge-rusher to fill that spot or use the money they paid Davenport to keep high-profile free agents of their own this offseason. Both look like superior plans to paying Davenport big money.