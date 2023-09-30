3 offseason decisions the Vikings already regret and how to fix them
The Vikings should not be in panic mode after their 0-3 start, but these three offseason moves need to be reversed as soon as possible.
No. Vikings offseason regret: Failing to secure a long-term replacement for Kirk Couins
Quarterback Kirk Cousins is not the reason for his team's ugly 0-3 start. He's played pretty good football in all three losses. In fact, he's played well enough to be an attractive trade target for rivals that believe they're one quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.
The problem for Minnesota is that they've continued to trot Cousins out onto the field without a safety net. The front office should have thought long and hard about finding a long-term successor for Cousins this offseason. Spending a fifth-round pick on Jaren Hall does not qualify as a quality succession plan.
In fairness to the Minnesota front office, they did land a potential superstar in Round 1 in the form of wide receiver Jordan Addison. That pick should not have stopped them from considering a developmental thrower like WIll Levis once his draft freefall began. His presence on the roster could have allowed the Vikings to reasonably consider dealing Cousins for a great haul this season.
Instead, the Vikings will contiue to play Cousins as long as there's any hope of getting back into the playoff picture. Dealing him now would represent a complete throwaway of the current campaign. Ownership in Minnesota will not abide by that kind of capitulation. As a result, Cousins and the Vikings will keep trying to squeeze every win they can out of this season even if it's not in the best interest of the franchise.