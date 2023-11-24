3 offseason moves the Buffalo Sabres might already regret
The Buffalo Sabres didn’t have much of an offseason, but they made a few moves that appear to be ill-fated in hindsight.
By Sion Fawkes
2. Signing Erik Johnson
Initially, Erik Johnson looked like an ideal signing for the Sabres, since the 35-year-old has 16 seasons of experience plus a Stanley Cup on his resume. He’s also a former number-one overall pick, which would have also made him an excellent mentor to Owen Power, who is in his second season, and Rasmus Dahlin, who has evolved into a young superstar.
But so far, Johnson’s ice time has diminished to just 14 minutes and 57 per game, the lowest of his career when he’s started at least 30 contests. Further, at 5-on-5, the Sabres have an on-ice save percentage of just 88.3 when Johnson is in the game, the lowest number of his career so far.
Johnson, however, has been effective on the penalty kill, having logged nearly 77 shorthanded minutes so far in 2023-24, and he’s currently operating at a PDO of 118.8 at 4-on-5, which is by far a career-high. His presence has been pivotal in helping turn around the Sabres penalty kill, which was among the worst in the league last season.
Even so, Johnson was also expected to upgrade what was a weak defensive rotation in 2022-23 in every phase of the game. And so far, rookie Ryan Johnson (no relation) has been way more effective in that regard, to the point the Sabres have yet to allow a goal with the younger Johnson on the ice.