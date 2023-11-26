3 offseason moves the Lakers might already regret
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a slow start with many players not living up to expectations.
The Los Angeles Lakers were supposedly one of the biggest winners coming into the start of the 2023 season but after a sloppy 9-7 start, it may be time to rethink some of their moves.
After making a Western Conference Finals run last season in one of the wildest mid-season turnarounds, the Lakers were going into the offseason with a lot of players becoming free agents. For the most part, they re-signed everyone that played a crucial role in that team like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt.
For some of the role players that had left, the Lakers had thought that they found the perfect replacements. After starting the season 9-7 with a road record of 2-5, they may be questioning some of their decisions.
Here are three offseason moves the Lakers may regret.
3. Signing Anthony Davis long term
In the beginning of the offseason, Anthony Davis was due for a contract extension which the Lakers gave him for three years and $186 million up through 2028. Considering what Davis has accomplished and his immense talent, he is well deserving of that contract.
This may be something that the Lakers may regret because the first is that Davis is signed through 2028 and LeBron James has a player option for next season and that's it. With the uncertainty of how the rest of LeBron's career pans out, the Lakers are relying on Davis to be the guy moving forward.
The Lakers may already assume they cannot count on him to be the guy consistently. Even though he is in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, Davis has been extremely inconsistent on offense. In Davis' last eight games, there were five times he scored less than 20 points and twice he scored 10 or less.
For someone who is a Top 75 player of all time in their prime, and renowned as one of the best players in the NBA, there should be no doubt in the back of anyone's mind that there is a chance he doesn't show up.
With the current state of the Lakers, the oldest player in the NBA shouldn't be their best player. The player who is 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan should be the best player on the court for most of the game. Then as the game winds down, that's when Davis can take a back seat to LeBron if need be.
Since the Lakers superstar center is always disappointing instead of always dominant, they may be regretting giving him a $186 million contract extension. It is still a long season ahead and Anthony can be the player we know he is consistently.