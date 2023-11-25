3 Ohio State Buckeyes most to blame after third straight loss to Michigan
For the third year in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves on the losing end against the Michigan Wolverines. Some players deserve the blame for the game
Losing is unacceptable for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Losing to Michigan? Beyond unacceptable. Losing three straight against Michigan? Call for security measures.
A 30-24 loss in the Big House to a Wolverines team without head coach Jim Harbaugh, their best offensive lineman, Zak Zinter, who went out with an injury, and so much more adversity means doom in Columbus. Early on, the signs were a bit troubling until the Buckeyes fought back with valiant effort.
It wasn't enough, and now, with their playoff hopes all but over, the Buckeyes will likely look towards another bowl game to see if their players go off on a high note while Michigan heads to Indianapolis to face Iowa for a Big Ten title and a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Let's take a look at three folks who deserve the most blame for this catastrophic failure
3. QB Kyle McCord
Where do we begin? The first interception? It's rough, but shrug it off and move on. For the most part thereafter, McCord was flawless against the Wolverines. Granted, having Marvin Harrison Jr. on the roster certainly helped matters, but still, respect. That is, until, he threw a game-ending interception that will still live on in the minds of the folks in Columbus.
For much of this season, McCord has always had his doubters, despite having a perfect record as a starter until this game. But winning normally solves problems and eases tension. Not in this game, not a loss to that team or "The Team Up North".
Even if McCord was to go into another New Year's Six Bowl Game and win, this loss will forever sting on his legacy. There is no going back from this. Such a shame that a kid has to deal with the same blame his head coach is going to be feeling for eternity.