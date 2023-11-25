3 Ohio State Buckeyes most to blame after third straight loss to Michigan
For the third year in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves on the losing end against the Michigan Wolverines. Some players deserve the blame for the game
2. CB Denzel Burke
First things first. It was a touchdown. Sorry, but that's just what it is. Ohio State fans can weep all they want, but it was a touchdown. That said, can Denzel Burke guarantee another win? After all, he did have the audacity to open his mouth and "guarantee" a victory.
Well? Anything he would like to say?
Yes, three solo tackles and five total tackles is not a bad stat for a cornerback, but given what he did prior to the game and then to go out and give up a touchdown and in the end, lose the game, is a reason to land on this list. Sorry to disappoint the scarlet and grey slack folks, but it is what it is.
Maybe Burke will eventually back up his words in the future if he is to "guarantee" another win, or he ends up like Charles Barkley and gets it wrong time and time again. For now, this proclamation was a failure. It is a failure.