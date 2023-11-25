3 Ohio State Buckeyes most to blame after third straight loss to Michigan
For the third year in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves on the losing end against the Michigan Wolverines. Some players deserve the blame for the game
1. K Jayden Fielding
Granted, missing a field goal in the first half at the end of it will sting, but this kid is far from the biggest reason they lost. He had to do something he hadn't done before, which was kick a career-long field goal to keep the game close at the half. He didn't.
Fielding had been pretty good this season and for the rest of the game outside of the miss, he was kicking the ball through the uprights with ease. However, that missed kick was possibly a sign that maybe, just maybe, things were not going to end well for Ohio State. At the end of the day, Fielding could not score a PAT after a game-winning touchdown thanks to Rod Moore intercepting McCord.
Sorry, but Fielding had to join this list. The good news is, he deserves the LEAST blame of anyone on this list. That doesn't negate, however, the end result, and that's what the Buckeyes have to deal with for at least another 365 days when the teams meet again in Columbus.