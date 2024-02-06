3 Ohio State newcomers who will lift Buckeyes past Michigan and into national title contention
Anything short of a national semifinals appearance should not be tolerated by Ohio State in 2024.
By John Buhler
2. Will Howard is the exact type of quarterback the Buckeyes need in 2024
As soon as Kyle McCord decided to transfer away from Ohio State, my attention turned toward Will Howard in the transfer portal. While I don't know how good of a quarterback he will be at the next level, he is perfect for what the Buckeyes need this year. The former Kansas State standout was getting pushed by a supreme talent in Avery Johnson. Ohio State benefited greatly from K-State.
Howard takes to good coaching well, as Chris Klieman is outstanding over in Manhattan. He has played in plenty of big games in his Big 12 career. Howard helped K-State upset then-undefeated TCU to win the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington two years ago, propelling the Wildcats to the Sugar Bowl. I mean, they were going there anywhere and were going to lose, but that's not the point!
To me, Howard will play with a sense of calm and situational awareness McCord could never demonstrate for the life of him in Columbus last year. Not to say he is a complete and total gamer, but Howard is not the type of quarterback who will shrink on a big stage. His ceiling may be relatively finite, but his floor is far higher than what McCord could have possibly been had he stuck around.
I don't know if Howard is the best quarterback in the new Big Ten, but he is certainly on the shortlist.