3 Ohio State newcomers who will lift Buckeyes past Michigan and into national title contention
Anything short of a national semifinals appearance should not be tolerated by Ohio State in 2024.
By John Buhler
1. Quinshon Judkins with TreVeyon Henderson is just not even fair, bruh!
Not gonna lie, I low-key loved Quinshon Judkins announcing he was transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State the second Michigan won the national title. Judkins has been the best running back in the SEC for the last two seasons. Criminally under-recruited out of high school, how did he not end up at a place like Alabama or Georgia, I will never know. Lane Kiffin got himself a great player for two seasons.
Although Georgia got another fantastic running back in the transfer portal in Trevor Etienne out of rival Florida, Ohio State just got a better running back than Miyan Williams to replace Williams in arguably the best running back room in the country. Pairing Judkins with TreVeyon Henderson is like pairing Nick Chubb with Sony Michel, even better than Blake Corum playing with Donovan Edwards.
I think the Judkins addition perfectly complements the Will Howard acquisition at quarterback. These are two great players who have played at two top-20 programs that just wanted to see what life in the top five was all about. Along with Henderson, you would be hard-pressed to find a better trio in a college football backfield than what Ohio State has at quarterback and the two tailback positions.
If passing the ball is ever a problem, Ohio State can just destroy the opposition on the ground easily.