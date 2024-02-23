3 Orioles that could keep Jackson Holiday from making the Opening Day roster
There is belief growing around baseball that Jackson Holiday, the game's top prospect, could make Baltimore's Opening Day roster at just 20 years old.
By Jake Kleiner
3. Colby Mayo, CI
Colby Mayo is yet another highly-ranked prospect coming out of the Orioles organization. According to MLB.com, Mayo ranks as the 30th overall prospect in baseball. In 2023, he split his playing time between AA and AAA, showed flashes of excellence, and opened everyone's eyes to the fact that he just might be major league-ready.
During the ‘23 minor league season, Mayo slashed .290/.410/.563. He also hit 29 home runs, batted in 99 runs (RBIs), and scored 84 runs himself. He also managed to steal five bags and walk 93 times (he had a BB/K of 62.8%, not too bad for a true power hitter).
Mayo and Holiday will be battling it out all spring against one another. Both players are young and hungry and have so much potential. This competition may come down to the position Baltimore needs more major league help at (the edge would then be given to Holiday as a middle infielder), but still, expect them to both believe they have a legitimate shot at making the big league roster come opening day. Belief is an important thing and can go a long way.