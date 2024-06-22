3 Orioles trade packages working together to overtake Yankees in AL East
The Baltimore Orioles may be in the best situation in the entire league. They perfected the rebuild and now have a roster full of young, controllable talent as well as the clear best farm system in baseball. It's truly a rebuild that should be studied for years to come.
But despite this, the Orioles still have plenty of room to improve and they know this as much as anybody else. Given the loaded state of their farm system, they could look to send some of these high ranked pieces, many of which could be blocked by older talent, to other teams to fill their major league needs.
They need to continue to catch the Yankees in the AL East and eventually push for the World Series. They could make their odds much better with these trades.
A blockbuster Orioles-Athletics trade to conquer Baltimore's biggest needs
The Orioles have a pretty complete team, but they do have a few big needs on their roster. Their biggest two needs are in the outfield and in the bullpen. They could use infield depth and another starter, but the biggest holes aren't there.
They could look to bring in two controllable pieces to fill both of these holes with one phone call to the Oakland Athletics. Though, it would take an absolute haul to acquire the two Athletics in mind.
There's a ton to unpack here. The Athletics would be trading their two most valuable trade pieces, neither of which they are required to move this year. But they would be getting back a package of incredible talent from the best farm system in the league.
Coby Mayo is a top 20 prospect in baseball. Dyland Beavers and Chayce McDermott are two more top 10 prospects in the Orioles system. Billy Cook is the Orioles 30th-ranked prospect, but he seems MLB ready and he's had a solid year.
The Athletics won't get a package like this from any other team in the league. There's really no other team in the league that has the prospect capital to afford to move this much talent. But the Orioles do. They're loaded.
Does Baltimore want to part ways with four top 30 prospects, three of which are top 10 guys? No, they don't. But they would get two years of a streaking Brent Rooker and a ton of use out of the dominant Mason Miller.
This hypothetical is a bit crazy, admittedly, but if there's any team in the league that can make it happen, it's the Orioles. It may not happen, but this proposed idea makes sense for both sides involved and it aggressively pushes both teams towards their respective goals.
An Orioles-Marlins trade to give Baltimore the setup man they need
The Orioles will be looking for multiple bullpen arms to help their playoff push. Having a deep, talented filled bullpen has never hurt anybody. With the amount of quality arms on the market, the Orioles could be dumping mid-level prospects left and right to acquire these high leverage relievers.
One of the names that's been caught in the rumors with the Orioles is the Marlins closer, Tanner Scott.
A trade for Tanner Scott would be simple, especially given the talent and depth in the Orioles farm system. Scott is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and relievers typically don't garner much trade value.
That's where the Orioles 16th ranked prospect, Trace Bright, comes into play.
Bright, 23, features one of the best curveballs in the Orioles system. He has two shapes to his breaking ball and an above average fastball. This year, he holds an ERA of 4.08 and a WHIP of 1.50. He has a ton of room to improve, especially when it comes to command and staying in and around the zone.
The Marlins don't have a ton of leverage, which means this trade would likely be enough for them, no questions asked. The Orioles have the depth in their system to trade Bright and be perfectlly fine, while adding one of the better closers in the league at this moment.
An Orioles-Tigers trade to bolster Baltimore's rotation
The Orioles are in search of a starting pitcher following the season ending elbow surgery for their starter Kyle Bradish. What better place to start than with the same pitcher that they acquired at last year's deadline, Jack Flaherty?
Flaherty wasn't successful with the Orioles last season, but he's looked much better this year than last. He holds a sub-3.00 ERA and has shown true ace potential beside the Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the top of their rotation. Baltimore would need to move a few top 30 prospects to acquire half a season of Flaherty though.
Johnson, Baltimore's 10th-ranked prospect, is having a tremendous year in Double-A. He's been very consistent, despite a walk number higher than anybody anticipated for him. His traditional four pitch arsenal, which he commands well, should translate very easily up to Triple-A.
Armbruester, Baltimore's 20th-ranked prospect, has struggled this season. He's been hurt by the long ball more than anything, already allowing 18 homers in less than 60 innings. 2022 and 2023 were incredibly successful years for Armbruester, so much so that the Tigers would look to return him to that form if this trade was made.
The Orioles need a starter, badly. Flaherty fits the mold of what is needed in Baltimore and he wouldn't be the most expensive option on the table. He's already been in Baltimore for half a season, so there would be no issue acclimatizing to the team. He could be the final piece of the puzzle towards topping the Yankees in the AL East.