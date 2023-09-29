3 Packers to blame for horrific loss to Lions on Thursday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers were utterly embarrassed at home against the Detroit Lions as offense, defense and special teams came together to lose as a team.
You couldn't have asked for a more juicy rivalry matchup on Thursday Night Football with the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
But instead of a back-and-forth battle between NFC North foes, TNF delivered a first-half rout for the Lions and a failed second-half comeback for the Packers.
Detroit walked away with a 34-20 victory. The Packers walked away with their egos and bodies bruised. Who was at fault?
Packers to blame for loss to Lions: No. 3 Quay Walker
It wouldn't be a 2023 game between the Lions and Packers without a stupid and impactful penalty from Quay Walker.
Let's turn back the clock: It's Jan. 8, 2023. The Packers are hosting the Lions at Lambeau Field in the regular-season finale. Walker shoves a member of the Detroit medical staff and is ejected. The penalty he draws gives the visitors first-and-goal, resulting in a touchdown.
Fastforward back to Sept. 28 to watch history repeat itself.
The Lions were forced to kick a field goal while trying to run down the clock on a Packers comeback. But their drive was extended because, who else, Walker committed a personal foul by leaping over the snapper. The visitors got a first-and-goal, resulting in a touchdown.
Walker is a talented young player, but he has to pay smarter than that if he wants to give his team the chance to win.
The worst part? The Lions' field goal would have just made a 10-point two-possession game into a 13-point two-possession game. Leaping over the snapper was incredibly silly.