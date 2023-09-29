3 Packers to blame for horrific loss to Lions on Thursday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers were utterly embarrassed at home against the Detroit Lions as offense, defense and special teams came together to lose as a team.
Packers to blame for loss to Lions: No. 2 Offensive line
Quay Walker's blunder was frustrating, but in the long run the bigger barrier to a Packers victory was on offense. Green Bay's offensive line was terrible all night. Whatever hopes they had of pulling off a thrilling comeback were always going to be slim considering how badly they were beaten in the trenches.
Quarterback Jordan Love was sacked five times and hit 11 times. He was pressured even more often than that. The performance was a prime example of how you can't always blame the quarterback for a two-interception performance. He wasn't given the chance to make the plays he needed to make.
NFL's Next Gen Stats gives us the clearest indication of how wrong the night went for the Packers: Love was pressued on half of his dropbacks in the first half even though the Lions didn't send a single blitz. That's an unforgivable stat.
The Lions defensive front is formidable, but they had zero sacks against the Chiefs and just one against the Seahawks. It's not impossible to keep the quarterback's jersey somewhat clean against them.
The Packers were overrun in the trenches and with David Bakhtiari out for at least the next four weeks and maybe longer, they need to figure this out.