3 Packers to blame for Week 2 loss in Atlanta
Well, that was disappointing. Here are three Packers you might want to throw under the bus after Week 2's defeat.
By Kristen Wong
Packers to blame for Week 2 loss: Jordan Love
To preface, Jordan Love is doing just fine in his first year as the Packers' full-time starter. He only missed a few crucial throws, that's all.
In 2023, Love already has more three-touchdown games than Rodgers did in 2022. Considering that Love was playing without David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones, his stock should only be rising.
And it is. It just dipped at times in Week 2's loss when Love missed his open wide receivers on a handful of occasions, one of which would have resulted in a touchdown for Romeo Doubs. Love also messed up a fourth-down quarterback sneak attempt that killed a key offensive drive.
Other times in the game, Love played with absolute pinpoint accuracy, throwing darts to Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed and looking cool and composed in the pocket. If these first two games were a test to see if Love could handle QB1 duties, Love has passed with flying colors.
As far as Sunday's loss goes, however, Love may still shoulder some of the blame for the fact that he's meant to be the leader on the Packers offense. An offense that went three-and-out on two of the final three drives and then turned the ball over on downs on the third drive.
Love played a clean game and didn't commit any blatant game-changing gaffes, but still, if he's going to be the franchise quarterback, he can't allow the offense to fall apart at the end of games. The blame falls on other players in the offense, but especially him, the darling talent of the Packers' future.