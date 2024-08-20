3 Packers who earned a roster spot after preseason Week 2
By Lior Lampert
Following a shockingly impressive 2023 campaign, expectations for the Green Bay Packers are high this upcoming campaign. They're on the short list of championship contenders in the NFC. So hopefully, for the sake of Cheeseheads everywhere, their most recent preseason outing against the Denver Broncos isn't a recurring theme.
The Broncos defeated the Packers 27-2 in their Week 2 exhibition meeting on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly -- Green Bay only scored two points.
After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called it a "long night," which is a fair albeit unsettling assessment. Nonetheless, if there's any silver lining(s) to the brutal showing, a few fringe-roster players stood out. Their efforts shouldn't go unnoticed, putting them in position to make the 53-man roster.
3. Robert Rochell, CB
Robert Rochell is battling for the Packers' presumed final cornerback spot with seventh-round rookie Kalen King and undrafted first-year pro Gemon Green. The 26-year-old helped himself immensely with his performance in Denver.
Rochell logged three total tackles (two solo) on 29 total snaps. Despite allowing a 23-yard reception on the lone target thrown his way, he graded well as a run defender and tackler, per Pro Football Focus.
A former fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Rochell landed with the Packers in 2023. While he appeared in nine contests, he logged zero defensive snaps. Regardless, he started five games as a rookie and has fared in the preseason reps Green Bay has given him this offseason.
A player with experience at corner and special teams, Rochell figures to have the edge over King and Green.
2. Zach Morton, DL
Defensive lineman Zach Morton recorded Green Bay's only points of the night in the loss to the Broncos. He made a great play, sacking quarterback Zach Wilson in Denver's end zone.
Morton's sole tackle was felt in the box score -- literally. He didn't stuff the stat sheet but constantly generated pressure in his three pass-rush situations.
At 6-foot-5, 261 pounds, Morton offers an intriguing blend of size, speed and raw athleticism. His 9.32 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks in the upper echelon for defensive ends since 1987. Could his on-field ability be catching up to his rare physical traits?
After going undrafted in 2023, Morton took his talents to the UFL for a brief stint with the San Antonio Bahamas. Thanks to recent contributions, he appears in good standing with the Packers.
1. Kristian Welch, LB
Perhaps no one has helped their case to make the Packers' roster this preseason more than linebacker Kristian Welch. His successful audition continued against the Broncos, logging six combined tackles (four solo, one for loss).
Since entering the league in 2020, Welch has operated virtually exclusively as a special teamer. However, he has demonstrated an ability to handle defensive responsibilities.
Welch had a solid, all-around performance in Denver, illustrated by his Pro Football Focus remarks. Green Bay deployed him in coverage, run defense and pass-rushing situations, and he succeeded in all of them. His sure tackling skills were on full display, routinely wrapping up his Broncos opponents.
With 57 games of NFL experience, Welch is a well-seasoned vet, which works in his favor. Moreover, considering he spent last year with the Packers, his familiarity with the organization is a boon.
Ultimately, it'd be particularly shocking if Welch doesn't make the team, especially considering how thin Green Bay's linebacker unit is.