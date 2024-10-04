3 Packers who shouldn’t be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers should be looked at as one of the better teams in the entire league. They currently sit at 2-2, which is weird considering Green Bay won the two games that quarterback Jordan Love was hurt and they lost the two games that Love played.
Either way, Love is back and his offense looks solid around him. Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed have looked like breakout stars so far. The defense looks solid as well, with offseason acquisition Xavier McKinney notching takeaways in each of the first four games.
This team looked good last year, but fell short of the ultimate goal. It's safe to assume they will do whatever it takes to make the Super Bowl this season, even if that means they need to make some tough roster decisions between now and the trade deadline.
3. RB Chris Brooks
The Green Bay Packers have a pretty solid running back room, when everybody is healthy. They're led by Josh Jacobs, who takes the bulk of the touches as the team's bell-cow running back. Jacobs leads the way no matter who's healthy in Green Bay.
Behind Jacobs, to start the season, was the duo of Emanuel Wilson and Marshawn Lloyd. But, Lloyd has since gotten injured and he landed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. He will miss at least a few more weeks on the IR and he's yet to return to practice at this point in time.
As of now, with Lloyd on the IR, Chris Brooks has stepped in as the team's RB3. There are a few different outcomes as the season goes on for the Packers running back room, but none of the options result in Brooks on the roster.
If Lloyd returns this season, healthy and ready to go, Brooks will obviously end up cut or on the practice squad. If Lloyd isn't able to make his return, the Packers will likely go after a veteran running back in free agency or in a trade to help their depth. Neither option includes Brooks finishing the season with the team though.
2. DT Colby Wooden
Defensive line depth is crucial to any team that's looking to compete down the stretch, especially in a cold state like Wisconsin. The Packers will likely end up in some run-heavy snow games down the stretch where their interior defensive line will be tested.
As of now, they have an interior defensive line room of TJ Slaton, Kenny Clark, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, as 2024 draft pick Devonte Wyatt sits on the sidelines with a recent lower leg injury. Slaton and Clark are the two clear top dogs in this set of four healthy linemen. Brooks is a solid option behind Slaton, but Wooden remains a bit of a question mark. He is only on the edge of the rotation because of Wyatt's injury.
Wyatt will be returning to the field in the next few weeks, and it'll cut out any hope for Wooden to make his way back to the field. Wooden hasn't seen the field since the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In all likelihood, the Packers will swap Wooden out for additional nose tackle depth to help their run defense down the stretch. I don't see many different scenarios where he remains on the roster past the trade deadline.
1. K Brayden Narveson
If there was one position on the Packers that anybody in football could comfortably say that they lack, it would be the kicker.
Last week, Packers kicker Brayden Narveson likely cost Green Bay the game. He missed both of his field goal attempts, and the Packers would lose the game by two points. Both field goals were within 50 yards and very makable attempts.
In the second half, while down 14, the Packers scored a touchdown and opted to go for two rather than trusting their kicker with the extra point.
Brandon Carwile of PackersWire recently covered Narveson, his struggles, and the Packers' attempt to replace him.
"Many believe Narveson is lucky to be getting another chance in Green Bay," Carwile wrote. "Earlier this week, the Packers worked out free agent kickers Chad Ryland and Lucas Havrisik but did not sign either one. Ryland was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad the very next day."
The Packers are likely giving Narveson one last chance to figure it out. They had kicker struggles last year and it would haunt them week in and week out. They don't want to repeat the same issues from the season before.
If Narveson still struggles with easy kicks, he will find his way off the Packers roster by the trade deadline.