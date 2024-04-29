3 Packers who won’t be back after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers' NFL Draft is done with. Here are players who may have lost their roster spots.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, with all 32 teams adding who they believed were the top players from college football. The Green Bay Packers had the youngest team in the NFL last year, and nearly made it to the NFC Championship Game after a stellar run in the playoffs. This past week, they had the chance to add even more young athletes to their roster, in hopes they can contribute to the roster.
With the NFL Draft over and undrafted free agents being signed, the roster is loaded. But, as is the case every year, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur will have to bring the rosters down to 53 players ahead of Week 1.
Considering the players added earlier in free agency and in the NFL Draft, here are three players who have seen their chances of making the roster decrease.
3. Ellis Merriweather, RB
The Packers shocked and stunned the football world when signing former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract with Aaron Jones on the roster. Packers fans were hyped for about a couple of hours about the running back tandem, only for Jones to be released.
Then, the team brought back A.J. Dillon, who looked to be on his way back, on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract. The running back situation looked good after those signings, but the Packers decided to further add to their depth in the third round with the 88th overall pick in USC's Marshawn Lloyd.
Lloyd was part of the Trojans' electric offense this past season, his only one with the program. In 11 games, Lloyd recorded 820 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 116 carries, while catching 13 passes for 232 yards.
With that, Lloyd slots in the top three of the running back depth chart. There are only so many spots available. That leaves one of the players behind them on the depth chart in danger of losing a spot. One that could face long odds to make the roster is Ellis Merriweather.
Merriweather originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UMass, signed by the New Orleans Saints. In three seasons at UMass, Merriweather ran for 1,828 yards and eight touchdowns on 410 carries.
Merriweather didn't make it into the season with the Saints but was signed by the Packers to join their practice squad. Through one year, Merriweather hasn't played in one game. With that, he could be on the outside looking in this offseason.
2. Tyler Coyle, S
Entering the 2024 league year, the Green Bay Packers needed to address the safety position. This offseason alone, they lost Jonathan Owens to the Chicago Bears on a two-year, $4.75 million contract and Darnell Savage to a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once free agency hit, the Packers made the biggest splash by signing former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million deal.
Even with the McKinney deal, the Packers still needed to add at least one safety in the draft, preferably one that could start. Well, Green Bay drafted three safeties -- Georgia's Javon Bullard in Round 2, Oregon's Evan Williams in Round 4, and Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo in Round 5.
The Packers now have an abundance of young safeties they can work with, with Bullard likely starting alongside McKinney. But now, there are only so many spots available on the Week 1 roster. One player on the end of the safety depth chart is Tyler Coyle.
Coyle entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue. After two seasons with the team, Coyle was waived by the team ahead of the 2023 campaign. Coyle had eight combined tackles to his credit in just three games played. Coyle joined the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2023 but never played the following season after the league's merger with the XFL. Coyle signed onto the Packers' practice squad.
Considering the Packers added three rookie safeties behind McKinney, there are only so many spots to go around.
1. Andre Dillard, OT
The Packers had an offensive line last season that did pretty well in terms of keeping quarterback Jordan Love upright, allowing just 18 sacks on the year. But this offseason, there was some turnover along the line of scrimmage. David Bakhtiari was released from his contract after a couple of injury-riddled seasons. Guard Jon Runyan signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Giants. Tackle Yosh Nijman signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
With their first-round pick, 25th overall, the Packers selected Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan. With that, Morgan immediately slots in as the starting left tackle for the Packers heading into the 2024 season. As for who lines up on the right side, that will be Zach Tom, who played well last season, allowing 37 pressures and two sacks on 1,162 blocking snaps. With that, one offensive tackle will likely be shown the door before the start of the season.
One week before the NFL Draft, the Packers signed Dillard, the former 2019 first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, to a one-year contract. Here's the thing, it wasn't a huge contract. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Dillard's deal doesn't contain a signing bonus and the full salary is non-guaranteed.
Dillard had dealt with a variety of injuries during his time with the Eagles. With that, he lost his spot to that year's seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata, who developed into one of the best left tackles in the entire NFL.
Last year, Dillard signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. In 12 games played, Dillard allowed 41 pressures, 20 quarterback hurries, and 12 sacks on 562 blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus ($). After the season, Dillard was released by the Titans.
Considering Dillard's contract situation, he could be a training camp cut if he doesn't impress the team. With the selection of Morgan, Dillard's chances of starting took a hit.