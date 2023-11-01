3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
This trio of Green Bay Packers may have survived the trade deadline but likely won't be calling Lambeau Field home in 2024.
By Luke Norris
While the Green Bay Packers obviously weren't supposed to be an elite team in 2023 after finally trading away four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, they've actually looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through the first eight weeks.
Their latest debacle was a 24-10 loss this past Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, marking the Packers' fourth consecutive defeat. At 2-5, Green Bay has virtually no chance of catching the Detroit Lions (6-2) in the NFC North and currently resides in the No. 12 slot in the NFC playoff picture.
And if this losing streak continues, don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur soon joins now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on the list of those looking for a new job.
The Packers are clearly in rebuild mode, which is why they chose to trade Rodgers and start the Jordan Love era. But more changes are undoubtedly coming. And that applies to players and coaches. Let's not pretend defensive coordinator Joe Barry's job is safe.
Green Bay made just one move at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, shipping veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2024 third-round selection.
While not a major deal, it did signify that the Packers are ready to rid themselves of some hefty contracts in order to create a healthier salary cap situation over the next few years. They're also likely to let some of their more high-profile players walk in free agency following the 2023 campaign.
Let's take a quick look at three Green Bay Packers who may have survived the trade deadline but likely won't call Lambeau Field home in 2024.
Keisean Nixon, CB
Since we already mentioned the cornerback position, let's start with Keisean Nixon.
Now, Nixon is much more than just a corner as he's also the Packers' top return specialist and actually earned First-Team All-Pro honors in that regard a season ago. But his value there has diminished a bit in 2023.
For one, opposing teams are giving him fewer chances to burn them with a big return. But the bigger issue is Nixon's decision-making process, as he often opts against a touchback and attempts to return kickoffs from deep in the end zone.
For example, his longest kickoff return in 2023 is 30 yards. But as he caught the ball eight yards into his own end zone, the Packers' ensuing offensive drive started on the 22-yard line, three yards shorter than where they would have been had he just let the ball go.
As a cornerback, Nixon has been adequate enough at times, breaking up three passes and recording 28 tackles in seven games. But overall, he just hasn't been that great.
The Packers may have been able to get a late-round pick for him via trade, given his All-Pro status as a returner, but essentially had no choice but to keep him after trading Douglas. Nixon is an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and I don't see Green Bay shelling out another $4 million to bring him back.