3 Padres who won’t be back if San Diego signs Dylan Cease long-term
If Dylan Cease signs a long-term deal to stay with the San Diego Padres, these three players won't be there to play alongside him.
2) Ha-Seong Kim won't be back if Dylan Cease signs long-term
There's a good chance Ha-Seong Kim has priced himself out of San Diego whether Cease signs long-term or not. After a pair of slightly underwhelming years to begin his Padres career, Kim broke out in a huge way in 2023, finishing 14th in the NL MVP balloting and playing like one of the best players on the roster.
The 28-year-old slashed .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs and 60 RBI. He tacked on 38 stolen bases and 23 doubles as well. While he was above-average at the plate, Kim was even better in the field, ranking in the 96th percentile in OAA according to Baseball Savant and taking home a Gold Glove Award.
Kim was an all-around star for the Padres and will be viewed as a star when he hits free agency after the 2024 campaign. He might not be a star at the plate, but he's an above-average hitter. Pairing that with elite defense at three positions in the infield means a lot of money will be coming his way.
Kim found his way into trade rumors this past offseason since this is his final year of team control and while San Diego didn't trade him then, they might by the trade deadline if the team underperforms to ensure they get something out of him. If he isn't traded, they might lose him for nothing even if Cease doesn't sign a lengthy extension because of how much money Kim will cost and how much long-term money the Padres have on their books already.