3 painfully obvious calls refs got horribly wrong to screw Jets vs. Chiefs
Jets head coach Robert Saleh was losing his mind on the sidelines for good reason. The refs helped take the Chiefs game out of New York's hands.
No. 2 missed call as refs screwed Jets vs. Chiefs: Holding on third-and-long
The Jets' first best chance to end the Chiefs' drive came on third-and-22 but Patrick Mahomes showed off his wheels with a scramble to pick up a new set of downs. The problem? The refs missed a blatant hold on Donovan Smith against Jermaine Johnson.
It was an astoudingly bad miss considering the refs were more than willing to call holding on the Chiefs linemen. Jawaan Taylor and Trey Smith were both flagged on the drive. Somehow, Smith was not.
The Jets were actually flagged for illegal contact in the secondary but KC was able to decline the penalty. If the hold had been called on the offensive line the way it should have been, the penalties would have offset and the Chiefs would have had to try to convert third-and-forever again.
You obviously can't discount Mahomes in that scenario. He did it once and he could have done it again. But the likelihood of that happening was low. A punt probably would have followed and Zach Wilson would have gotten his chance to make up for his fumble on the previous drive.
Instead, the Chiefs' drive continued and another questionable call would follow...