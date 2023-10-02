3 painfully obvious calls refs got horribly wrong to screw Jets vs. Chiefs
Jets head coach Robert Saleh was losing his mind on the sidelines for good reason. The refs helped take the Chiefs game out of New York's hands.
No. 1 missed call as refs screwed Jets vs. Chiefs: Interception called back
The Jets got the stop they needed with four-and-a-half minutes to play, plenty of time to go down and score themselves. The refs simply took it off the board.
On third-and-20 at the NY 40-yard line, Mahomes lofted a pass that was intercepted by Michael Carter II. But the refs threw a flag for defensive holding on Sauce Gardner resulting in a five-yard penalty and, critically, an automatic first down.
As Chris Collingsworth pointed out on the broadcast, the refs let downfield contact go for much of the night and the contact that Gardner did make wasn't even the worst of it.
Gardner himself said he did "the same thing" on that play as every other play, per Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. Worse still, Gardner pointed out how the flag was thrown after the interception. That interception, by the way, was because Mahomes threw outside while Marques Valdez-Scantling went inside, not because of a hold.
At best, it was a ticky-tack call in a key moment of the game that absolutely didn't need to be called.